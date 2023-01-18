Planning A Vacation To Maldives? Here Are Different Types Of Visas Available For Indians

The Maldives, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, is well known for its marine life, secluded white sand beaches and beautiful flora and fauna, making it an ideal vacation spot. The Maldives boasts of about 1,200 coral islands with wonderful underwater activities, vibrant coral reefs and resorts of unrivalled luxury. If you plan to visit the Maldives, you may be wondering about the Maldives visa for Indian passports.

Take a look at the different visas available for Indians:

Tourist visa-on-arrival

Indian tourists can obtain a visa-on-arrival in the Maldives which is provided at no cost. The Maldives’ on-arrival tourist visa is valid for 30 days from the date of arrival and can be extended for up to 90 days. To clear immigration upon arrival in the Maldives, the individual must meet the basic entry requirements.

Documents Required for Maldives Tourist Visa-on-Arrival

An original passport that is still valid six months after the date of your trip with at least three blank pages in it.

Two current coloured passport-size photos that measure 35 mm in width and 44 mm in length.

Proof of accommodation bookings (hotel bookings or any other chosen accommodation).

A confirmed return or connecting flight from the Maldives.

Enough funds to cover the duration of your stay in the Maldives (approx USD 50 per day).

Traveller’s health declaration must be completed and submitted within 72 hours of the flight time

Work visa

A person travelling to the Maldives for work will be given a work visa within 15 days from the date of arrival. To obtain this visa, the foreign national must have a valid work permit issued by the Ministry of Economic Development of Maldives that is valid for at least 90 days from the date of issuance. Furthermore, the traveller must present the same passport that was used to obtain the work permit upon arrival.

Entry Requirements for Work Visa

Passport of the employee

Copy of the work permit

A passport-size photograph (photo shall comply with the Maldives immigration passport photo standard and must be a recent one)

Employee medical health screening report issued by a hospital/clinic authorised by the relevant government authority

Receipt for work visa application submission (IM29)

Student visa

A student visa in the Maldives enables a foreign national to temporarily move to the nation in order to pursue education there. Studying in the Maldives has become a preference among undergraduates worldwide in recent years. As long as the bearer of a student visa needs to finish their degree and support themselves and any dependents, they are also permitted to live and work (in a limited capacity) in the Maldives.

Business visa

A business visa is a visa issued by the government authority to foreign nationals to stay in the Maldives for the purpose of business or work. This visa is only valid for a limited time and does not allow the foreign national to work as an employee in the Maldives.

Entry Requirements for Business Visa

Form IM24 for business visa application (PDF format)

A colour copy of the applicant’s machine-readable (MRZ) passport bio-data page (valid for at least 6 months) (PDF format)

A copy of the applicant’s registration (PDF format)

A passport-sized photograph (JPEG format)

Documents of support, such as qualification certificates or letters of experience (PDF format)

A copy of the Schedule of Expatriate Medical Insurance Policy (PDF format)

A letter from the sponsor stating the foreigner’s stay in the Maldives (PDF format)

If applicable, Visa Applicant Information Form (IM30) (PDF format)

Always make sure that you carry your passport and visa with you wherever you go in a foreign nation.

