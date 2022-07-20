Planning a Visit to Mumbai's Elephanta Caves? All You Need To Know

The Elephanta Caves are one of the main tourist attractions in Mumbai. The caves have historic and archaeological significance. They are located on Elephanta Island in Mumbai. These caves were built by Hindu Kings between the 5th and the 7th centuries AD. The structure of these caves is the perfect blend of the Dravidian and Nagara styles. The cave was initially known as Gharapuri but was later popularised with the name Elephanta.

The world heritage site recognized by UNESCO is dedicated to Lord Shiva and still has statues dating centuries back.

Facts about Cave’s architecture

The Elephanta caves are a group of rock-cut temples that were excavated to reveal five temples of Lord Shiva along with other deities. The caves also have images engraved on these walls depicting scenes from Indian mythology, closely resembling the paintings found in Ajanta and Ellora.

How to reach Elephanta Caves from Mumbai

The caves are located a little away from the main city. Tourists can hire taxis to go to this island from the CST station. People who want to enjoy themselves can also experience boat rides in the Arabian Sea. The boat rides can be avail from Gateway of India.

Best time to visit

The best time to visit the caves is from October to June. During the month of July to September, the place receives heavy rainfall and the parts of the island are inaccessible, so travellers should avoid visiting the place.

Tips while visiting the destination

Make the plan for your trip to the caves keeping the ferry times in mind.

Guided tours of elephant caves are available.

Carry water bottles

Wear comfortable shoes, and use sunscreen cream to avoid tanning

Fees structure

The entry fee for the historical structure for Indian tourists is Rs 40 and for foreign nationals, the cost is 600. No entry fee for children below 15 years of age. The caves open at 9 am and close at 5 pm every day. Avoid taking the trip on Mondays as the archaeological site is closed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.