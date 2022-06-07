Planning a Visit to Mysore on International Yoga Day? Check Out These Other Tourist Spots

The Yoga Federation of Mysore is all geared up for the 8th annual International Day of Yoga, which is observed on June 21. In the run-up to the event, the city with historic and rich culture is leaving no stone unturned. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the ceremony.

So, if you are also planning to go, we are here with a list of some other tourist attractions of the places worth vising while you are in Mysore. So, let’s take a look at these magnificent tourist spots which will leave you spellbound.

Mysore Palace

Mysore Palace is one of the most popular destinations to visit in the city for history and architectural enthusiasts due to its captivating construction. It provides the opportunity to experience the nobility and grandeur of the Wodeyar rulers. This enormous building glows in the evenings on Sundays and public holidays, thanks to around 97000 lights.

Somanathapura Temple

Somanathapura Temple, located on the banks of the sacred river Kaveri, displays Karnataka’s old culture and heritage at its best. The shrine, which was built by Hoysala monarchs during their reign in this zone, also has amazing architecture, with the temple delicately built on a star-shaped platform, giving it a unique appearance.

Chamundi Hills and Temple of Chamundeshwari

The majestic Chamundi hills are located around 13 kilometres from Mysore, at an elevation of 3,300 feet (1,000 metres). The holy hills are mentioned in Hindu texts. The sacred Chamundeshwari temple, devoted to the goddess Chamundi, is located atop the hills. The temple is a popular tourist destination in Mysore, with hundreds of tourists each month.

Lalitha Mahal Palace

Lalitha Mahal Palace (1921), Mysore’s second-biggest palace, is located near Chamundi Hills. Lalitha Mahal, built to serve as the exclusive resting spot of the then-Viceroy of India, was meant to resemble St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. The Palace, which is pristine white, was converted into a heritage hotel in 1974 and is presently maintained by the Karnataka Government.

Shivanasamudra Waterfalls

The Shivanasamudra Waterfalls are 85 kilometres from Mysore. Shivanasamudra is an island hamlet that separates the Kaveri River into two falls. Gaganachukki Falls and Bharachukki Falls are the names of the two falls which provide a breathtaking vista. Another unique feature of Shivanasamudra is the presence of Asia’s first hydroelectric power station.

