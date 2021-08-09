The Monsoon season is perhaps the best time to explore places around Mumbai. The area is known for its lush greenery, which is covered in rain fog during this time of the year. The mountains are drenched, and the lakes are filled to the brim. So, if you are planning a weekend getaway with many long weekends coming your way this August, it is definitely the best time.

Of course, there are many places around Mumbai that you can visit, but if you are going this month, choose those locations which are most beautiful in the rain. Here’s a list of places you can consider:

Lonavala: From the breathtaking view at Tiger point to a trek to the Rajmachi fort, Lonavala has plenty of adventure and beauty during the monsoon. But, if you don’t want to do much and just relax, there are good luxury resorts where you can unwind, take in the greenery, and just chill.

Khandala: Khandala is more like a hidden gem and not quite as popular as Lonavala. But tourists vouch for this beautiful high altitude destination as a bonafide Eden. You can explore the ancient Bedsa Caves nearby, covered in marvellous carvings. You can also stand on Duke’s Nose and take your perfect selfie. It’s a popular viewpoint, which apparently resembled the nose of the former Duke of Wellington, and thus has been named Duke’s nose. You can also visit Kune falls and Karla and Bhaja caves when in Khandala.

Mulshej Ghat: This place is popular among hikers and bird watchers. Many birds like flamingos, quails, Alpine Swifts can be spotted at the Pimpalgaon Joga Dam. You can also climb up the Ajoba Hillfort or enjoy the pristine beauty of many waterfalls in this area. Mulshej Ghat is a popular hilly area, or rather a mountain pass in the Western Ghats.

Murud: If you are looking for a quiet beach since we do not have that privilege in Mumbai even during the pandemic, then Murud is definitely worth a visit. It also has the Murud Janjira Fort, which is an island off the coast of the village of Murud. This place has some yummy seafood spreads and will bring you the peace you are looking for.

Igatpuri: If peace and serenity are what you seek, another lesser popular tourist destination that’s definitely worth a visit is Igatpuri. There are retreats for meditations as well as temples like the Amruteshwar and the Ghantandevi. Situated amidst the rolling hills of western ghats, with many waterfalls around, this place will quickly put you in the right mood.

