Planning For A Beach Vacation This New Year? Here Are 5 Budget-Friendly Destinations

New Year is just around the corner and everyone is thinking about kickstarting the year on a good note. Attending energetic parties to explore the world with friends – you may already have some plans in mind. To give the New Year a feisty welcome and have endless fun, we recommend you travel to some of India’s best beach destinations. But don’t worry, these destinations are budget-friendly too. These holidays are off the beaten path and packed with unique experiences.

Here’s a list of the 5 best places that you can visit:

1. Diu

Get ready to wander the beautiful Diu islands located on the southern coast of Gujarat. For the adventurous, you can go for activities like paragliding, diving, surfing, and parasailing. If you want to enjoy things at a slower pace then lay on the golden sands of the island and dive into the pristine waters of the beaches.

Things to do: Visit Nagoa Beach, Jalandhar Beach, St. Paul’s Church and Shell Museum

2. Lakshadweep

Celebrate this New Year with a bash. Exploring coral reefs, deep diving in the sea, yacht sailing and kayaking are perfect activities you can try over here. The Lakshadweep Islands are among the best coastal places to visit in India.

Things to do: Visit Bangaram Island Resort, Beach hopping, try seafood and shopping

3. Pondicherry

From biking on the beaches to partying in the bars and cafes, Pondicherry is a perfect mix of peaceful and happening. The city has French colonial-style buildings which will definitely give you the feel of traveling abroad. And don’t worry about the expenses, the erstwhile French colony is one of the most budget-friendly places to visit on New Year’s.

Things to do: Visit Promenade Beach, French Colony, Heritage Walk and Sri Aurobindo Ashram

4. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Are you dreaming of crystal clear waters, pristine white sandy beaches and alluring sunsets? Then plan a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for memorable romantic holidays. The chain of islands is famous for its beautiful marine ecosystem, stunning beaches and tropical green forests.

Things to do: Underwater scuba diving, exploring limestone caves, watersports

5. Goa

Known as the party capital of India, Goa surely ranks at the top of the holiday lists. It is famous for its delicious seafood cuisines, exquisite beaches and churches and of course the wild night parties. To welcome the New Year in the most exciting ways visit with your group of friends. If you want to visit Goa on a budget then stay away from more mainstream places like Calangute and Candolim.

Things to do: Enjoy resorts and cruises, explore the beach shacks, water sports at Baga Beach, visit Chapora Fort

