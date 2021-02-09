Planning the Perfect Valentine's Day Outfit? Let These Celebrities be Your Style Guide

The valentine’s week is here and so is your search for that perfect outfit for a romantic date night. Well, look no more because our very own Bollywood stars have served some romantic fashion inspiration that might ease your bewilderment.

1. If it’s Valentine’s, then it has to be red. A red colour outfit is your safest bet provided you choose the right one. Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone who pulls off this sexy look with a red bodycon and short hair. Complete your look with a bright red lip.

2. Or if you are someone who wants to go traditional, take inspiration from Sushmita Sen’s iconic look from Main Hoon Na. Sushmita’s red saree certainly made our hearts flutter and so can you:

3. If you are celebrating Valentine’s day at a place where it is still winters, then Alia Bhatt’slook is a go to for sure. Layer your red dress with some knee-length boots and a check coat and top it off with a warm cap and a cup of hot beverage.

4. If you are one of those power couples who would like to exude confidence and passion at the same time, then Kiara Advani’s red pant suit look might interest you. Designed by Nepali-American designer Prabal Gurung this creation is surely going to create an impression.

5. Some of the recent looks served by Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan for the movie Coolie No.1 can also become your Bollywood inspired Valentine's day looks. Complement each other’s looks with a classic combination of black and red.

6. For those of you who are basic but classic couples, maybe our Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas can give you some inspiration. A light floral print saree with a sleeveless blouse and a dark lipcolour will complete your Valentine’s day look.

