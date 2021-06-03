Planning to Buy a Property in June 2021? Here are the Auspicious Days and Time

Buying a property is a long process of economic planning, hence it is quite important to do it at a favourable time. According to the Hindu religion, it is believed that buying a property on auspicious time bring favourable profit. Hindus prefers to perform any work or to start something at an auspicious muhurat. They perform pujas and yagnas while doing Griha Pravesh or when laid the foundation for a new property or even purchasing one.

The auspicious muhurats for these things are depicted on the basis of formation of yogas and dashas in the Kundali due to the alignment of nakshatras and planets.

According to Vedic astrology, the fourth house of the Kundali denotes home, prosperity, happiness, conveyances, landed and ancestral property. It is also known as the “Sukhsthana”. It is said that the existence of Mars in the 4th house makes the house fire-proof, and beneficial.

Here are favourable Tithi, Nakshatra, and day to buy a property:

Auspicious Nakshatra: Rohini, Uttara Ashadha, Uttara Bhadrapada, and Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra are considered propitious for purchasing a new house, flat booking or laying the foundation for factory, building, or home.

Auspicious Days: Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday are the most auspicious day to invest in property. While Saturday is said to be highly inauspicious to buy a new house.

If you are planning to buy a property or a new home or performing Grih Pravesh for your new home in June 2021, here are the shubh muhurat:

June 4: 08.47 pm to 05.23 am, June 5

June 5: 05.22 am to 11.28 pm

June 10: 11.44 am to 05.22 am, June 11

June 11: 05.22 am to 02.30 pm

June 15: 05.22 am to 05.22 am, June 16

June 16: 05.22 am to 10.47 pm

June 24: 09.11 am to 05.24 am, June 25

June 25: 05.24 am to 09.01 pm

June 29: 05.02 pm to 05.25 am, June 30

June 30: 05.26 am to 01.20 pm

