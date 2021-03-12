Planning to Buy a Property in March? Here are the Auspicious Days and Time

Investing in property is an intelligent move towards making your life more comfortable. It can also give you monetary benefits if you rent it or re-sell after appreciation in value.

Therefore, buying a property or registration is an important event in an individual’s life and they certainly want to do it right by undertaking the task on an auspicious day and time.

It is also said that if one purchases properties in good Nakshatra, then it can lead to favourable outcomes and promises success in the future.

Therefore, for any important move like buying a property or shifting into new home or even selling it, considering shubh muhurat according to the Panchang or Vedic calendar is necessary. It is a long-held tradition in Indian families.

If you are planning to buy a property and want it to be lucky and profitable then you can check the Auspicious days and time or shubh muhurat for doing so in the month of March 2021. According to the Panchang, there are three Auspicious days to buy a property in March.

Here are the details for your consideration

March 13, 2021: The shubh muhurat to purchase a property on this day that is Saturday is from 06:33 am to 12:22 am on March 14, according to Astrosage.com.

March 23, 2021: According to Astrosage.com on Tuesday, March 23, the auspicious time to purchase a property is between 10:08 am to 10:45 pm.

March 24, 2021: On Wednesday, March 24, from 11:13 pm of the day to 06:21 am on March 25 you can plan to book a property as per Astrosage.com.

– Muhurat Dates And Timings Source: Astrosage.com