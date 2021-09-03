Planning to Buy a Property in September 2021? Here are the Auspicious Days and Time

Hindus prefer shubh muhurats mentioned in the Hindu Vedic calendar called the Panchang to start any new venture/project or hold any sacred event. The Hindu calendar includes all details from auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to the nakshatra. Each detail mentioned in it is of some relevance. So, a careful look at it before doing anything significant may help you reap the best benefits. An event like buying property is certainly huge and so it comes as no surprise that people want to refer to the Panchang for knowing the best time to seal the deal.

If you plan to buy a property in September, then here is a look at the auspicious dates and muhurats that will be falling in the month to do so:

September 6 (Monday): Anytime between 7:40 am to 6:01 am on September 7 of Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of Bhadrapada month is auspicious for purchasing property.

September 7 (Tuesday): The time period between 6:01 am and 5:05 pm on Amavasya tithi of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada month is good for buying property.

September 11 (Saturday): 11:23 am and 6:03 am of September 12 is auspicious for selling property deals on Panchami tithi of Bhadrapada month in Shukla Paksha.

September 12 (Sunday): The shubh muhurat to purchase property on Sashthi tithi of Bhadrapada month in Shukla Paksha is between 6:04 am and 5:22 pm.

September 15 (Wednesday): On navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month, the best time to buy property is from 11:19 am to 4:56 am on September 16.

September 20 (Monday): Any time falling between 6:08 am and 4:02 am on September 21 on the Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month is apt for sealing a property deal.

