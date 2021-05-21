Planning to Buy Vehicle, Holding Mundan, Annaprashan this Month? Check Shubh Muhurats in May

Doing something or starting something on shubh muhurats is quite significant in the Hindu religion. It is believed that heeding to the auspicious timings brings success and fortune. If you are planning to buy a vehicle this month, you must do it on an auspicious date in a shubh muhurat as it symbolizes wealth and property. It is said that buying a bike, car, scooter, scooty, bus, or any other vehicle on an auspicious date and time makes the vehicle lucky. As per Hindu beliefs, vehicles can likely bring difficulties for the owners if purchased on unfavorable and inauspicious dates. Swati, Punarvasu, Dhanishta, and Satabhisha are believed to be propitious nakshatra for buying a vehicle. Here are the auspicious muhurat to buy a vehicle in May 2021:

May 24: 5.26 am to 12.13 am

May 26: 5.25 am to 1.16 am

May 30: 4.41 pm to 5.24 am

May 31: 5.23 am to 1.08 am

Apart from buying vehicles, Hindus can perform some of the auspicious and important rituals like Karnavedha, Mundan, and Annaprashan as well in May 2021. These are three of the 16 sanskars that play an important role in one’s growth and success. The Karnavedha sanskar is performed to open the inner ears of the child so that he/she can receive sacred sounds. Here are the shubh muhurats for Karnavedha in May 2021:

May 23: 9.42 am to 4.36 pm

May 24: 7.23 am to 9.38 am

May 26: 7.15 am to 11.50 am

May 31: 9.10 am to 4.04 pm

As per the Hindu scriptures, Mundan sanskar is believed to relive the child’s inner body heat and keep their head cool and stimulates the growth of their nerves and brain, and bestows with good health, prosperity, and good luck. Here are shubh muhurat to perform Mundan in this month

May 24: 5.26 am 12.13 am

May 27: 1.04 pm to 10.29 pm

Annaprashan Sanskar is the seventh of the sixteen Hindu Sanskars and is quite significant for the Hindus The ritual is usually performed after six months of childbirth where solid food is fed to the newborn for the first time. As per the vedic panchang, May 24 is an auspicious muhurat to perform the same. Check the timings here: May 24: 11.12 am to 4.02 pm

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here