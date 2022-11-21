Planning To Discard Old Carpets? Here Are Innovative Ways To Reuse Them

Most people have carpets at home as decoration. Some also have it as a place to rest when they do not want to sit on the bed or a couch. While carpets have innumerable uses and add a unique charm and beauty to our homes, we often discard old and dirty carpets and replace them with new ones. However, carpets can always be reused in several ways. Let us know some ways to reuse old carpets instead of outright discarding them.

Make Coasters From Old Carpets:

You can design amazing coasters for dining tables using old carpets. For this, put a base of jute or cork under the carpet. Now place these coasters on the table and put your hot dishes on these coasters to enjoy your meal elegantly.

Make A Doormat:

You can cut your carpet and reuse it into a doormat. Cut in a square or circular fashion and put an anti-slip base under it. Place the doormat on the main gate or one of the entrances of rooms or the kitchen in the house.

Place It Under Plant Pots:

You can also prepare plant vase mats from old carpets and spread them under them. For this, cut the carpet into a circular shape and place it under the pots. This will help soil and water from spilling onto the floor and help keep the house floors clean. It is easier to clean the carpet than the floor every time it is soiled.

Use It For Pets:

If you are a pet parent, you can always use your old carpets to comfort your pets during winter. For this, cut the carpet long enough to cover your pet and spread it in the area where your pet loves to sit and relax. Carpets are soft and comfortable and help keep the pets warm when they want to sit on the floor.

Place It On The Side of The Bed:

You can also make the perfect bedside runner for the bedroom with old carpets that aren’t in use. All you have to do is cut them in a rectangular fashion and paste or stitch a contrasting color lining on the corners and edges of the carpet. Place them beside your bed and see how beautiful they look.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here