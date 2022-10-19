Planning To Drink Alcohol On Diwali? Know These Health Implications

Diwali is here. The festival of lights is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the country. The occasion calls for savouring our favourite food and sweets. For some, the celebration also means a chance to drink alcohol. Though consuming alcohol during Diwali might not be the best idea. This is not only due to religious beliefs but also because of health issues that can manifest due to alcohol consumption. Often it is observed, during festivities, people lose track of the amount of alcohol they are consuming. And Diwali sweets alone cannot be blamed for the risk of health issues seen post the festival. In fact, long-term consumption of unchecked amounts of alcohol can lead to serious health complications. If you plan to consume alcohol during the Diwali celebration, consider the health issues that come with it.

The most common side-effect of consuming too much alcohol is the negative effects on the liver. Long-term consumption of alcohol can increase your chance of alcohol-related liver disease and chronic liver inflammation. Liver diseases can potentially be life-threatening. In such cases, your liver is not able to perform its primary function of flushing out toxins, leading to waste build-up in your body. Chronic liver inflammation can cause cirrhosis that further leads to a permanently damaged liver.

However, the liver is not the only organ you should care about. Pancreatitis caused due to poorly functioning pancreas can cause low blood sugar or hypoglycaemia. It might also lead to producing too much sugar in blood, or hyperglycaemia. Such unbalanced levels of blood sugar can raise complications and side effects related to diabetes. Consuming alcohol if you have diabetes is not advisable.

Excessive drinking can also cause damage to the frontal lobe of your brain. It is an important part of performing executive functions, like abstract reasoning, decision-making, social behaviour, and performance. Other permanent brain damage, like Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome, can also be an effect of excessive and long-term drinking.

Drinking alcohol can cause acid reflux, a condition where the acid from your stomach rises into the throat. It can also cause heartburn. In fact, consuming too much alcohol can irritate your entire digestive system, including your stomach. Such health issues are sure to dampen your Diwali celebrations.

Hence, alcohol consumption for celebrations should be checked to ensure that it doesn’t affect our long-term health.

