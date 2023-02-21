Planning to Go On Char Dham Yatra 2023? Step-by-Step Guide to Register Online, Offline

CHAR DHAM YATRA 2023: The Char Dham Yatra is one of the most important and revered pilgrimages for Hindus. It is a sacred journey to four shrines located in the state of Uttarakhand. These comprise the temples located in Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Every year, thousands of devotees undertake this pilgrimage tour to seek the blessings of the deities. To ensure the safety and comfort of the pilgrims, the Uttarakhand government has introduced online and offline registration processes for the Char Dham Yatra.

The Uttarakhand government has made the photometric or biometric registration of devotees mandatory for visiting the state for pilgrimage. This step has been taken in the aftermath of the 2014 Kedarnath floods. People receive a Yatra registration letter post the completion of the application process online or offline.

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Dates To Remember

The Char Dham Yatra will commence in April-May and continue till October-November. The journey usually begins with Yamunotri, moving to Gangotri and Kedarnath before culminating at Badrinath. According to the official website, the registration process will begin on April 22 for the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples. For the Kedarnath Temple, on the other hand, the registration will commence on April 26. Registration for the Badrinath Temple will open a day later, on April 27.

Here’s How You Can Register Online

Visit the official website at https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/ Look for the option to register for the Char Dham Yatra and click on it. Fill out the registration form with all the required details, such as name, address, and contact number. The Char Dham online registration system will verify your registration via OTP verification on mobile and email. Then log in with your mobile number and password. Click Add or Manage Pilgrims or Tourists on the personalised dashboard to open the link. Choose the package and the mode of transport that you want to avail of for the Yatra. Add pilgrims’ info using Add Pilgrim button, if required. Once the registration process is complete, a unique number will be sent as an SMS to your phone. Following that, you will be able to download the registration letter for Char Dham Yatra.

Here’s How You Can Register Offline

For offline registration, one will have to visit one of the several registration centres in Uttarakhand and complete the formalities there. Note that pilgrims do not have to pay any charges or fees for Char Dham registration. The registration process is mandatory for all pilgrims intending to undertake the Char Dham Yatra. Entry to the shrine areas will only be permitted with registration.

There are several packages available for the Char Dham Yatra, which include transport, accommodation, and food. Pilgrims can choose the package that suits their needs and budget.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Department will also provides medical facilities, security arrangements, and other necessary amenities to ensure a safe and comfortable Yatra for the pilgrims. Pilgrims are advised to carry their registration letter, identity proof, and other necessary documents at all times during the Yatra.

