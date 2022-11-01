Planning To Have a Second Child? Check These Five Points Before Making the Decision

Having a child is the most amazing feeling in the world, but the difficulties and challenges parenthood brings along are also enormous. If you are a parent and thinking of expanding your family, then there are chances you may feel stressed. It’s absolutely normal to feel nervous and excited at the same time as you are in the most beautiful phase of your life. While it may be difficult to prepare for the big changes to come, you should always remember you are not alone in this journey. Here are some practical tips and words of wisdom that will make your parenting journey easy and keep your stress under control.

1. Financial Factors

Financial factors have a lot to do when you are thinking about conceiving a second child. With a child comes a lot of responsibility upon your shoulders. Therefore, you should always ask yourself, are you ready to take the expenses of your little munchkin? Or your financial status demands otherwise. From purchasing diapers, wipes, childcare products, toys, clothes, and even more, your little one raises your monetary expenses.

2. Mental Health

Mental health plays a quintessential part in your life. If your mental health is getting affected by the decision of having another child, you must rethink. In other words, if you feel this could take a toll on your mental health and you’re not fully ready for it, invest your energy in other important life requisites.

ALSO READ: 5 Parenting Tips To Avoid Raising A Narcissistic Child

3. Gut feeling

It is rightly said that a mother’s gut feeling is the strongest and should be taken into consideration. If you feel this is not the right moment to conceive a second child. Then, you don’t need to. Taking decisions after being pressurised by your partner, friends, family, or society, is not the right approach, especially when it comes to taking such crucial decisions in your life. Prefer to stay from any outside influence and always choose to stick to your instincts.

4. Age Gap

Whenever you are planning to extend your family, consider the age gap between the siblings. While the decision is entirely personal, a minimal gap between the siblings may help them show greater affection, and admiration towards each other.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

5. Pay attention to first

While you are conceiving and gearing up for your second baby. Don’t forget to pamper your first child with all the love and comfort equally. No matter how difficult the journey is for you, the same lies true for the child also. Remember, your child should not feel left out, instead, they should feel excited and encouraged to welcome the baby with their open hearts.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here