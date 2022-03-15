Planning to Have Second Child? Some Fears You Might Come Across

Raising a child is a huge responsibility and when you’re planning for a second baby, the responsibilities increase multifold. There are new worries and choices you have to make that were non-existent when the first kid was planned and raised. Here are four such fears you must deal with when having a second child;

Fear of loving one kid more than the other

The experience of giving birth to a baby the first time is very unique, whereas the second time, it might seem redundant. However, as the child grows, the second kid might turn out to be much better at studies and sports rather than the first.

Another scenario might be that the first kid turns out to be much more responsible than the second. Who to love more in this dilemma and battle of qualities? The answer is simple – one need not worry as both the kids would have a unique place in your heart.

Fear of not being able to raise both kids simultaneously

It’s only natural to feel this as you must have faced an immense amount of difficulty the first time too. The flashbacks of such difficult times when you did not know how to handle a kid might haunt you in the middle of the night when your secondborn starts to cry at 3 am. The solution to this fear is you just have to remember that you have already tackled these problems efficiently and have to repeat the process without repeating the same old mistakes.

Fear of the first and second-born not getting along

It might so happen that one fine day when you plan to disclose to your first kid that his or her sibling is on the way, they might start feeling jealous as they realize that the attention and love that he or she used to get would now be divided. The best way to tackle this problem is to make the firstborn understand that it would be their job to take good care of the sibling. Rather than thinking about jealousy, explain to them that the love and attention double up when there are two kids rather than each of them getting half of what they already have.

Fear of financial difficulties

Two kids equal more than double the expenses. From pregnancy to education to their clothes and food, everything needs to be taken care of. This problem is very common and the only way to deal with it is to have your finances planned and expenses in check well before the second baby are born so that you can use your savings to make sure none of the kids miss out on any of the important things in life.

