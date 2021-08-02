Planning to Purchase a Vehicle in August 2021? Here are the Auspicious Days and Time

The Hindu Panchang or the Vedic calendar determines the auspicious and inauspicious muhurats to carry out important work, which includes starting off a new business, purchasing land, new vehicle, or anything which is remarkably important. It is a strong belief among Hindus that if the auspicious timings mentioned in the calendar are followed, they yield better results and are prosperous. Ceremonies like engagement, wedding, mundan are carried out in accordance with the auspicious timings mentioned in the calendar.

If you are planning to buy a vehicle in the month of August, here are some Shubh Muhurats to carry out the deed:

August 4 (Wednesday): Kamika Ekadashi is observed on this day and the auspicious timings to buy a vehicle is between 05:43 am and 03:20 pm.

August 06 (Friday): Both Sawan and Masik Shivratri fall on this day. As per the Hindu Panchang, the shubh muhurat on August 6 is from 06:37 am to 06:30 pm.

August 12 (Thursday): Vinayak Chaturthi will be observed today and the auspicious timing for purchasing vehicle is from 03:27 pm to 05:48 am on August 13.

August 13 (Friday): Nag Panchami will be marked on this day and the ideal time to purchase your set wheels is between 05:48 am and 05:48 am on August 14.

August 22 (Sunday): The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated today and the timings to purchase your mode of transport is from 05:53 am to 05:53 am on August 23.

August 23 (Monday): Bhadrapada will begin on this day and the shubh muhurat for purchase is from 05:54 am to 04:33 pm.

August 26 (Thursday): It is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha and the timing to buy your machine is from 05:16 pm to 10:29 pm.

August 30 (Monday): Krishna Janmashtami is observed on this day. The timing to purchase your vehicle on this auspicious day is from 06:39 am to 04:02 am on August 31.

