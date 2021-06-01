Planning To Purchase a Vehicle In June 2021? Here Are The Auspicious Days And Time

Hindus follow the Vedic calendar or Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other details of the day. It is believed that if the auspicious time or shubh muhurat mentioned in the calendar is followed, things bear more fruit. Ceremonies like wedding, mundan, namkaran etc are usually done in accordance with the shubh muhurat. Many people also consider buying big things like a house, car etc as an important event in life and of the view that if the purchase is made in the Shubh muhurat timing it will lead to more prosperity.

If you are planning to buy a vehicle in the month of June, here is a look at date wise Shubh Muhurats:

June 2 (Wednesday): It is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha on this day and the best time to purchase a vehicle will be between 5:23 am and 5:00 pm.

June 4 (Friday): Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi will be marked on June 4 and the auspicious time to get your set wheels on this day is from 8:47 pm to 05:23 am on June 5.

June 10 (Thursday): On the day of Shani Jayanti the best time to buy your machine will start at 4:24 pm and will go on till 5:22 am June 11.

June 11 (Friday): Pratipada of Shukla Paksha will fall on Friday. If you intend to get a motor vehicle on this day, the best time to do so will begin at 5:22 am and will end at 2:30 pm

June 13 (Sunday): On Tritiya of Shukla Paksha the auspicious timing to buy your wheels will be between 5:22 am and 9:42 pm

June 20 (Sunday): It is the sacred day of Ganga Dusherra and the most appropriate time to get a vehicle is from 5:23 am to 5:23 am June 21.

June 21 (Monday): Gayatri Jayanti will be celebrated on Monday and the perfect timing to purchase your mode of transport starts from 5:23 am and ends at 1:33 pm

June 27 (Sunday): Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi will fall on this day and the shubh muhurat to acquire a vehicle will be between 5:25 am to 3:56 pm

June 28 (Monday): It is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha and the auspicious time of purchase is from 2:18 pm to 5:25 am June 29.

– Muhurat Dates And Timings Source: Astrosage.com

