Planning to Purchase a Vehicle in September 2021? Here are the Auspicious Days and Time

If you are planning to purchase a vehicle and happen to believe in the auspicious timings, then finding the correct date and time for the purchase is essential. The Shubh muhurat, as it is called, is one that supports you and provides you with luck in order to make your process executing an important work smooth.

Purchasing a vehicle is also a significant moment in a person’s life. Hence, you should follow the vehicle purchasing muhurat before you go out and make a hefty investment on your future. The Hindu calendar that is based on the position of planets and stars draws up a set of shubh (auspicious) and ashubh (inauspicious) timings for certain kinds of decisions and occasions that may take place in a year.

Before making any big decision, you can refer to the long list of the timings available on the Hindu calendar. There are days and dates when you can perform a pooja, while others when you can buy a vehicle. Not only cars, you can also find shubh muhurat for specific vehicles like bikes, trucks, tractors, and lorries. Vehicle purchase muhurat is not different from the auspicious day to buy a car. If you are planning on purchasing a vehicle in the month of September, then follow the given list of auspicious timings before investing:

For those who wish to buy a vehicle on September 2, Thursday, the timings are 2:57:22 pm to 05:59:17 am on September 3, Friday.

Another auspicious date of making the purchase this month is September 9, from 6:02:46 am to 00:20:20 am on September 10.

The beginning of the third week this month i.e. September 12 also marks an auspicious time from9:50:41 am to 05:22:38 pm.

One can also make the purchase in the second half of this month on September 26 from 02:33:34 pm to 06:11:10 am on September 27.

On September 27, the auspicious timings of buying a car are from06:11:41 am to 03:46:07 pm.

