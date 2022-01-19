Planning to Start a Family After Covid-19 Recovery? Know What Experts Think

Covid-19 pandemic has affected more lives than we can imagine. Every individual gets impacted by the ongoing pandemic differently owing to their existing health conditions. People who are at high risk include the elderly, people with existing comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women.

During these tough times, people are concerned about leading their lives normally and planning things like before. The new couples who are planning to start a family are concerned about the well-being of mother and child during the pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pregnant women are more prone to catch the infection in comparison to other women. However, the risk of having a serious infection is low. They can have mild symptoms for which they must consult their doctor. Also, women who get infected with Covid-19 during their pregnancy are more likely to deliver a preterm baby i.e. before the completion of 9 months. Covid-19 during pregnancy also increases complications during pregnancy or may also result in stillbirths.

One of the most effective ways of preventing the harsh effects of the disease is getting vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. However, the vaccine only boosts your immunity and prepares your body to fight the infection but doesn’t guarantee complete prevention against it. It is important to take proper precautions even after vaccination.

In case a woman is planning to get pregnant and has been infected with Covid-19 in the past, they should wait at least eight weeks post-infection. Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, consultant obstetrician, and gyneacologist, Motherhood Hospital Kharghar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express, “For any infection to subside and good antibodies to develop, it takes a minimum of six to eight weeks. Since pregnancy also is demanding for a woman’s body, it is important that she feels healthy.”

Dr Ritu Sethi, senior consultant, gynaecologist, Cloud Nine Hospital, Gurugram and Apex Clinic, Gurugram stressed the fact that Covid-19 infection doesn’t leave long term consequences on our body, therefore, planning a pregnancy is safe. She further said that a past infection won’t affect a woman’s chance of getting pregnant.

Planning pregnancy is everyone’s personal choice and if they want to start a family amid the ongoing pandemic, they can as there are no specific guidelines issued by the government related to family planning during COVID-19.

