Planning To Start A Family? Questions You Must Discuss With Your Partner

Are you planning to have a baby? Once you and your partner have decided that you want to have a baby, it is natural to daydream about your new family, the future, and the rest. Along with that, there will be a million questions racing through your mind to know if you’re ready or not. However, before welcoming the baby into the world, there are a few things that you and your partner should discuss beforehand to know if you are on the same page to have a baby and take huge responsibility.

Here are a few questions that you can ask yourself and your partner –

1. Are you both ready to have a baby?

The first and most important thing to discuss is if you both are ready to have a baby. It may be that either of you might feel unprepared and need more time, or one of you might never want to have a kid ever. So talk to your partner and make a decision together.

2. Are you both financially sound?

Having a baby is expensive. And before having one, it is important to check the finances. It is important to know about the maternity and paternity leaves that you will be getting. Discuss who will be taking care of the baby while the other one will be at work. Will it be the parents, nanny, or daycare or either one of you who’ll stay back to look after the kid? You will need to make a budget plan before and after the birth. You will have to cut down on your lavish spending and save more if you want to bring a baby on board.

3. Are you both ready for more responsibility?

Baby means additional responsibilities. Discuss with your partner about the midnight feedings, laundry, diaper changes, and grocery shopping and who will take up which responsibility when the baby is finally here.

4. Which religion will your baby follow?

If you had an inter-faith marriage and both of you speak different languages, discuss with each other how you want to bring up the baby. It’s important to have a clear mind beforehand.

5. Are you both ready to give up on your “me” time?

Parenthood means selflessly dedicating your time to the junior and putting their needs first and this is something you both need to be prepared about. If you are not okay with giving up your game night with friends, spending one-on-one time with each other, or going on impromptu trips, then reconsider your decision. You don’t have to give up on them forever but manage it well once the baby is here.

