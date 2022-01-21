Planning to Start Running? 5 Tips Beginners Just Can't Afford to Ignore

Running is one of the few exercises free of restrictions. From toddlers to the elderly, everyone enjoys running and does it at their own pace and style. As it doesn’t require any equipment, all you need to do is put on a pair of shoes and hit the track.

Experts believe that even 10 minutes of running can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease significantly. Running also helps burn loads of calories and facilitates healthy weight loss. Apart from keeping your body toned, including running in your daily routine will also ensure good sleep at night.

However, to reap all the benefits that the activity offers, some things have to be kept in mind before you start running.

If you are a beginner who has just decided to incorporate running into your schedule, don’t just dive right into it. Consider covering small distances first and begin by alternating walking and running. Gradually you will observe improvement and your body will allow you to run for longer periods.

Although no equipment is required for running if possible one should still opt for a pair of good running shoes. These shoes provide cushioning to your feet and improve performance while they prevent injuries as well.

After you are done with your first run, you are likely to experience some muscle pain the next day. Although muscle soreness is common, one should take a break before the next run to ensure that the body gets to rest and recovers well.

One can run wherever he/she wants, but the surface you are running on also impacts your performance and chances of injuries. For instance, running on grass provides good cushioning and is more comfortable than asphalt roads but it may also increase the chances of tripping due to various obstructions.

To enhance the running performance one should focus on the diet as well. Eating adequate amounts of carbs before the workout will steadily provide you with energy during the activity. Opting for a nutrient-rich meal like chicken and eggs will help your body recover fast from exhaustion.

