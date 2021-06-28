Planning to Travel Abroad? Here's a Step-by-step Guide to Link COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate with Passport

Vaccination drives against the COVID-19 virus are in full swing across the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 32,17,60,077 life-saving jabs have been inoculated till June 27. In order to book a slot for vaccination, people are supposed to register themselves on the Co-WIN portal. And depending on the time slot given, they are required to reach the allotted vaccination centre. People are advised to not get vaccinated empty stomach and follow some guidelines post-vaccination.

After an individual gets inoculated, a certificate assuring that he/she has been successfully vaccinated is also issued. Some countries have made it mandatory for people coming from abroad to carry their vaccination certificates along. In view of this guideline, the Co-WIN portal has introduced an option that enables users to link their vaccination certificates to their passport numbers.

This move comes as a big relief to those who have to furnish their vaccination details before traveling abroad. A step-by-step guide was also shared by the official Twitter handle of Aarogya Setu App which explains how one can link passport details with vaccination certificates.

Now you can update your Passport number in your vaccination certificate.Login to https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX. Select Raise a IssueSelect the passport optionSelect the person from the drop down menu Enter passport numberSubmit You will receive the new certificate in seconds. pic.twitter.com/Ed5xIbN834 — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 24, 2021

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Login to http://cowin.gov.in

Step 2: Select the button reading ‘Raise an Issue’

Step 3: Click on the passport option

Step 4: From the drop-down menu, select the person

Step 5: Enter your passport number correctly

Step 6: Submit the application and you will receive the new certificate in seconds

In a follow-up tweet, Aarogya Setu App also informed that just in case the name on the certificate does not match with the name on the passport, an individual can request for name correction. But the request to change name can be done only once. Therefore, people have to be extremely careful while entering the digits.

In case name on certificate does not match name on passport, you can request for name correction as wellEntering passport number and requesting name change can only be done once, so please ensure there are no mistakes in entering the details — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 24, 2021

Earlier this month, the Union Health Ministry had stated that vaccination certificates need to be linked with passport details. For people undertaking international travel for education or employment, or as part of the national contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, the government had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP).

