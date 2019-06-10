Plant Based Diet and Other Tips to Prevent the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Our nutrition and diet intake affect the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. At the meeting 'Nutrition 2019' in Baltimore, presented research confirmed that the food one eats, and the order they eat it in, can affect the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The research proved that the people who ate more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, vegetable oils, etc. in their diet over a period of 20 years has a 60 per cent lower risk of type 2 diabetes compared to people who had small amounts of plant foods.

Other findings also suggested that people with higher intakes of vitamins B2 and B6 have a lower risk for type-2 diabetes, compared to those who don’t. While type-2 diabetes is a matter of concern for many, there are a few ways in which one can prevent the onset of diabetes.

Here are some of the suggestions:

A plant-based diet not only helps in lowering blood sugar levels, but also prevents the onset of Type-2 diabetes. This is because plant-based food contains fibre, which helps in reducing the rate at which sugar is released into our blood.

The pattern in which you take the diet may also help in reducing the risk of Type-2 diabetes. Eating rice of bowl first, followed by a bowl of vegetables, can increase the blood sugar level, therefore, it should be avoided.

One of the best ways to keep most diseases at a bay is to do some routine exercise.

Diabetes is caused primarily in obese people. Therefore, it is advised to work on your weight to significantly reduce the risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

Include vitamin B2 and B6 rich food in your diet, like meat, chicken, eggs, dairy, bread etc.

Consuming too much sugary food may affect your weight, gaining it tremendously. Therefore, it is advised to take sweet food in controlled portions to avoid the risk.