Plant-based Diet Can Lower The Risk Of Bowel Cancer In Men: Study

Eating healthy vegetables and fruits can reduce the risk of contracting bowel cancer in men. In a new study published in BMC Medicine, researchers claim that the risk can be easily avoided in half of the cases simply if men willingly swap meat with vegetables, grains, and fruit for better health. According to the study, scientists at the Kyung Hee University of South Korea have estimated that colorectal cancer was found 22 per cent less in men who preferred eating more veggies. Reportedly, the study was conducted over a population of approximately 80,000 men and about over 93,000 women in the USA.

The result determined that the benefit seen in men was not the same as those observed in women. Professor Jihye Kim who authored the study claimed that the antioxidants present in fruits and veggies can likely lower the risk of developing colorectal cancer in men and also suppress chronic inflammation. The professor also highlighted how men tend to be at a higher risk of contracting bowel cancer than women.

He said, “The antioxidants found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains could lower colorectal cancer risk by suppressing chronic inflammation. Men tend to have a higher risk of bowel cancer than women – this could help explain why eating greater amounts of healthy plant-based foods was associated with reduced risk in men but not women.” While explaining the outcome of the new study, the professor added, “Our findings suggest that eating a healthy plant-based diet is associated with a reduced risk of colorectal cancer.”

The observations were made for a year and the researchers assessed their diets on the basis of how healthy the participants were. One of the few drawbacks of the study was that it only focused on the levels of meat consumed in the diet and did not concentrate on the intake of specific plant-based foods. It also did not differentiate between types of meat, which when consumed at a limited level could prove to be healthy for the body.

