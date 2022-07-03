Plastic Alternatives To Add Your Lifestyle on International Plastic Bag Free Day

International Plastic Bag Free Day which is celebrated each year on 3rd July, is an effort to eliminate the use of plastic bags. Who said shopping bags need to be boring? There are an array of eco-friendly bags that will definitely make a fashion statement the next time you walk into your favourite grocery store.

It’s all about Reuse and Recycle and the bag industry are creating designs that match your personality and your fashion sense. With bags made from cotton, jute, vegan leather and even upcycled plastic, the fashion industry is making an effort to encourage people to look for creative alternatives.

Plastic as an ingredient is harmful for the environment, especially the oceans and its marine life. It’s time to eradicate single-use plastic and make space for sustainable and cruelty-free bags for shopping, picnics, office, and daily essentials.

So, this year say NO to plastic bags and strut in style in creative alternatives, we have picked for you.

Bag with a message

Don’t we love an accessory or a piece of clothing that speaks our mind? There are number of tote bags that have awareness messages with a hint of quirk printed on it. For instance, Beco’s Reusable Cloth Bag which reads ‘Silently Judging Your Plastic Bag’, is a perfect bag to carry for all your grocery shopping, daily essentials, or a fun day at the beach! They are made of pure cotton and are lightweight yet 2x stronger than plastic bags, so you shop freely, and the planet breathes free. Similarly, Meolaa’s Canvas Tote Bag which has ‘Not Plastic Fantastic’ printed on it, will help you not ask the shopkeeper for a poly bag every time you step out for groceries while making a statement and showcasing your sustainable choice to others too.

Kyunki Mein Jute Nahi Bolta!

Jute is an underrated fabric. There’s a lot you can achieve from jute. Rice Love Bags have transformed this fabric into magical bags. For instance, the Mandala Crossbody Bag, is such a better option than carrying your stuff into plastic bags.

Recycling fabrics is another aspect that the fashion industry has embraced. Brands such as Turn Black are among the few who are always looking for ways to utilise our scraps. Their Windflower patchwork tote bag is made of patchwork from previous collections scraps. There’s a mix of linen, cotton flax, voile and so on, along with Kantha embroidery.

Be Kind, Rewind

While we opt for alternatives, the world still consists of used plastics. This is when brands such as reCharkha and The Summer House steps in. reCharkha upcycles plastic waste and converts them into colourful and creative bags. The Shopper Tote Bag from reCharkha is made using 30-40 plastic bags and wrappers. The upcycled handwoven bag features a metal zipper, pockets, and key holder. The Summer House’s Farmer Market bag is made from recycled plastic and handwoven by women from underprivileged backgrounds. This basket is lightweight yet strong enough to carry your haul from the weekend farmer’s market.

Don’t Mesh with Us

Made with 100% cotton mesh, these tote bags by EcoRight are durable and expandable. Plus, it’s easy to wash and reuse. Another reason to love these bags, right? They are eco-friendly and made with love in ethically certified manufacturing facilities.

Vegan Do It!

Why stuff all your favourite items in a plastic bag, when you can carry it in a stylish bag. Give your shopping or visit to the beach a stylish makeover with bags made from vegan leather. The Coral Rectangular Tote designed by Oceana Clutches is a great option if you love carrying a lot of stuff in one bag. The bag features endearing motifs depicting the underwater life including bright corals, shells, starfishes, and oysters. A piece of art the bag is enhanced with French knots, satin and fishbone stitches and also has intricate and detailed cutdana work. Similarly, PETA approved vegan brand, Zouk’s side tote bags are perfect arm candy for those who loves prints.

