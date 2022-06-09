Play, Communicate & Read: Tips to Sharpen Your Little One’s Mind

The first five years of a child’s life are extremely crucial when it comes to their physical and mental development as their minds adapt to relationships quicker at this stage than at any other time in their lives.

The foundation of learning, well-being and behaviour are set for children during the early years (0 to 5 years). It helps them develop social, emotional, behavioural, and thinking abilities.

A child’s personality is a reflection of how their brain has been shaped during the initial years, as this is when their brain develops at a rapid pace. Experts suggest parents give their children a healthy environment for them to reach their maximum genetic potential. They also recommend that parents spend quality time with their children and involve them in activities like reading, playing, dancing, drawing etc.

Reading and making them listen to music will assist your child to develop early learning skills while playing with them will put them in a good mood.

Making them dance to their favourite tunes will lighten their mood. Similarly, providing physical comfort to your kids is also important for them to feel stress-free.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Puja Kapoor, Paediatric Neurologist and Co-Founder of Continua Kids, also suggested some tips to stimulate a child’s development. The health expert said that keeping children away from mobile phones till 2-3 years of age is important as exposure to screens in a child before the age of 2 years can lead to a delay in speech. It will also have a negative impact on their potential to learn and their temper tantrums.

Send your kids out to play, for them to see the world, and communicate with them. These things will help in stimulating their senses.

