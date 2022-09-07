Playing Tennis Every Day May Reduce Weight; All You Need to Know

In today’s time, most people find it challenging to maintain a healthy weight. Many people suffer from the problem of being overweight or obese. People have been more concerned about their health, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic and they are experimenting with new ways to stay fit.

Weight loss is also becoming a popular trend these days. Many people go to the gym to reduce weight and some control their food by following the advice of a dietician.

But what if we told you that playing something for a few minutes every day could help reduce your weight? Unbelievable, right? But it is what it is, let’s get into the details now.

If you are wondering which sport it is, we are talking about Tennis. It is considered a high-intensity cardio activity, according to Healthline research. Tennis for a few minutes raises the heart rate and burns a significant amount of calories.

Cardiovascular exercises are classified as low, moderate, or high intensity. Tennis for 30 minutes can burn between 220 and 295 calories. If you play for a longer period, the quantity can increase to 400. When you expend calories quickly, fat burns quickly as well. A tennis match lasts roughly 3 hours, and players expend between 660 and 1320 calories. Tennis for 60 to 90 minutes each day is thought to be excellent for fitness.

Tennis not only aids in weight loss but also offers numerous other health benefits. It improves muscular strength, balance, and coordination and is equally beneficial for the heart. You engage with people when playing tennis, and many favourable changes occur in your social life.

Tennis is unique in that it can be played by people of all ages. Those with heart problems or other serious conditions should visit a doctor before playing tennis. Tennis should not be played by heart patients unless advised by a cardiologist.

