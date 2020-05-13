Please Forgive Me: Bryan Adams Apologises for Racist Coronavirus Tirade Against Wet Markets

A day after going on a long "corona rant" on his Instagram account, rocker Bryan Adams has apologised to whoever he might have offended. The 'Please Forgive Me' singer's coronavirus-related social media post struck many as reckless. He was also called out on his racism and xenophobic remarks on Twitter and Instagram.

"Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f**king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus," the 60-year-old had written.

Some took the post as falling into a line of racist thought against the Chinese and Asian culture. Adams apologised with another video on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world," he wrote.

Adams then resumed his daily custom of citing songs that he would have been playing on tour if not for the lockdowns, saying, "Here's the appropriately titled song that would have been performed tonight at the Royal Albert Hall — 'Into the Fire'."

The World Health Organization has identified a wet market in Wuhan, China, in which live animals are kept in closely confined cages and sold for slaughter, as either a source or "amplifying setting' for the coronavirus outbreak, Variety reported.

PETA issued a statement in support of the singer's fight for veganism to Billboard. "Bryan Adams echoes the frustrations of millions of people who are outraged that the violent meat trade has once again been allowed to devastate human health," said PETA senior VP Dan Mathews.

