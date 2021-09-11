PM Modi Remembers Swami Vivekananda’s Iconic Chicago Speech at the World Religion Conference in 1893

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered Swami Vivekananda’s iconic speech at the World Religion Conference in Chicago, on this day in 1893. Tweeting full text of the speech, Modi wrote: “Recalling Swami Vivekananda’s iconic 1893 speech at Chicago, which beautifully demonstrated the salience of Indian culture. The spirit of his speech has the potential to create a more just, prosperous and inclusive planet.”

Swami Vivekananda’s iconic speech at the World Religion Conference in Chicago is remembered by one and all. For those unversed, it is in this iconic Chicago Speech that Vivekananda addressed the audience as ‘Brothers and Sisters of America’. In the speech that blew everyone’s mind, Swami Vivekananda had mentioned the basic yet most important things that one should follow in life.

These things included being patriotic, loving all religions, analysing religion, being acquainted with science, knowing importance and necessity of rituals, being aware of roots of Hinduism, being aware of the goal of science, being aware of the cause of downfall of India, and being against religious conversations.

