Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome: Myths and Facts About Hormonal Disorder PCOS
Women all over the world are affected by PCOS. An early detection of the disorder can help get your health on the right track.
Women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) should be screened regularly during clinical assessments to reduce the risk of further health problems suggests new research. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ monkeybusinessimages / Istock.com)
Affecting 10 percent of reproductive-age women, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is a very common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age. The hormonal problem can result in infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods, excess level of male hormone androgen, or an elevated level of insulin.
Despite being such a common issue, many people fail to have clear understanding about PCOS, which leads to various misconceptions and myths around the disorder.
PCOS is detected when the female ovaries develop numerous small collections of fluid or follicles. These follicles result in irregular release of eggs, disturbing the female menstrual cycle. While the exact cause of PCOS is unknown, the early detection of the disorder can help in reducing the risk of long-term complications such as type-2 diabetes and heart disease.
·While it is usually said that PCOS is generally found in overweight and obese woman, many healthy women can also be affected by PCOS. While PCOS affects the body's inability to use insulin properly, which can lead to weight gain, it may not necessarily be found only in obese woman.
·It is usually said that woman with PCOS cannot conceive. However, this is not true. With proper consultation and medication, one can embrace motherhood while suffering from PCOS. Working with a fertility specialist can help a PCOS-affected woman to get on the right track.
·Also, while most gynecologists in India say one has not to worry about PCOS if they are not getting pregnant or married, it is important to take care of your health and take proper treatment. PCOS has been linked to type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, poor cholesterol levels, sleep apnea, depression and anxiety, and endometrial cancer. Therefore, it is important to take proper medication for PCOS while following a healthy lifestyle.
