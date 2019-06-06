Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: Celebrities Who Suffered from PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects 1 out of every 10 women in the world.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 6, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: Celebrities Who Suffered from PCOS
Sara Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan)
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects 1 out of every 10 women in the world. Despite being so common, the lack of proper knowledge and information about PCOS leads to misconceptions among people regarding the hormonal disorder.

While people still live in doubts about PCOS, several celebrities, from Bollywood and Hollywood, have spoken about how they suffered PCOS and the issues that were faced by them.

Here’s a list of five such celebrities:

Sonam Kapoor: The ultimate fashionista and National Award Winning actor has been open on her journey from being fat to fit. She has revealed about how she dealt with PCOS and other issues that were related to it, including, adolescent obesity, starvation and depression. She has also spoken about how she once had hair on her face and suffered from diabetes.

Sara Ali Khan: In an episode of Koffee with Karan, Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan opened up about her struggle with PCOS. When asked about her weight issues, she revealed that she suffered from PCOS during her college days, weighing 96Kgs.

Victoria Beckham: Fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham has never been private about the ill-effects of PCOS on her fertility. The former Spice Girls member has been open about how she defeated PCOS with a healthy lifestyle.

Daisy Ridley: The Star Wars actress took to Instagram to share about her journey with acne treatment that has been a symptom of her PCOS. She has also been an advocate of healthy lifestyle.

Emma Thompson: The Oscar-winning British actress and humanitarian has never kept her fight with PCOS private. She has not just spoken about PCOS, but also revealed how she coped with clinical depression.

