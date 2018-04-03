Pompadour, Quiff, Crew Cut: Hairstyles for Men that will Set the Trend in 2018

2018 has a nostalgic appeal with fashion predictions like cycling shorts, fanny packs and leopard prints ruling the runway. Hairstyles too have their own way of making a fashion statement. And while a hairstyle can make or break your look, to make things easier, we spoke to celebrity hairstylist and Set Wet chief styling officer Hakim Aalim to fill us in with some cool men's hairstyle for 2018."I love styling hair and don't really have a favourite one. I just love experimenting will all the styles possible. The way I see it, hairstyles have always been an extension of a man's personality and some are really cool. To name a few the Mohawk, Pompadour and Undercut are versatile hairstyles that I recommend for 2018. When you know the craft then getting inspired and delivering creative hairstyles is not difficult at all. All it takes is patience, creativity and a great hairstyling product to own any hairstyle you want,” said Hakim to News18.com.Below are a few hairstyles that recommend by Hakim Aalim for 2018:This groovy hairdo is a perfect celebration of the summer and has a lot of movement. Summers are full of sunshine, socializing, pool parties and let’s not forget, sports. All these fun activities demand a cool but manageable hairstyle. With layering for texture and soft forward fringe, this messy style works well anywhere from the beach to the club. To give this look a nice finish, use a matte-based hair wax like Set Wet Matte Magic to boost the texture and flaunt a sexy look. This hairstyling wax gives a soft touch to your hairstyle.This classic, voluminous style – sported by none other than Ranveer Singh never fails to make any man look well-groomed. This hairstyle will set the trend that any style-savvy guy would love to sport. This look has extra length on the top and short faded sides. However, with great power comes great responsibility and that applies to hairstyles too, as this haircut come with some serious styling requirements. You need to take care of it daily with extra care in the morning. Start with clean, towel-dried hair. Coax you hair with some hair good quality hair styling wax rubbed between your palms. Use your fingers or a fine comb to shape the Quiff in an upward direction. Maintaining this hairstyle might be time consuming but it’s totally worth it.The Pompadour never falls out of style and will rock the year once again. It is similar to the Quiff, with short sides and long hair on top being the two main features of the style. Some men go in for a more modern version of this style which combined with an undercut to give an edgier look without disrupting the lines of its vintage appeal. The Pompadour makes a strong hair statement so you’ll need a strong hair product too and comb of course! Start by applying your hairstyling wax and then then comb all your hair back. This slowly gives you hair some lift and volume. When I create this particular look, I prefer using Set Wet Glaze Amaze hair wax as it gives the hair a nice sheen and making any man look dapper and sophisticated.With short back and sides, the crew cut is still one of the top picks for the modern man. This hairstyle needs it be shaped well according to your face structure and jaw line. If done right, it can transform a man into a gentleman. If you have a rounder face, try slightly longer hair on top. For a big forehead, add a fringe or side sweep your bangs. Good news, this cut is easy to style but don’t forget to add a little product to keep it in place.In India, a lot of haircuts are inspired by crickets and are stand for team spirit--- like Virat Kholi’s Faded look for example. The type of fade you get has a dramatic effect on the way your fresh hairstyle is going to look. This hairstyle is a hit with most men as it is low-maintenance but still as trendy as ever. This look holds well with both the Set Wet Waxes. You can slick back your hair, keep it more natural and dry looking, mess it up, or style it neat with a comb over.The Undercut is an easy DIY at home type of hairstyle. Buzz the sides, leave the top longer and slick it back with a nice matte based hair wax to make it look sharp. For best results, take a small amount of a good quality hair wax and rub it between your palms. Apply the warm wax to your hair and brush backwards or scrunch it up. Apply a little wax and first. You can add more as and when needed. Whether you have curly hair, wavy hair, thick hair or straight hair undercut always work.This out-of-bed style should look as natural as possible. That’s the whole idea! Bed head hairstyles are meant to be casual and unpolished – like you just woke up and strolled out the door. Apply a minimal amount of hair wax to your hair if you want to some add texture and then ruffle it with your hands, shake your head from side to side. You can even roll around in bed if it adds to your look!