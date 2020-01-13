Pongal 2020 Wishes, Quotes, SMS Greetings to Wish Your Loved Ones

Pongal is a harvest festival, which is celebrated over a period of four days primarily in the state of Tamil Nadu. The festival is celebrated when crops like rice, sugarcane, turmeric etc are harvested. The name of the festival in Tamil means "to boil." The festival is celebrated as a mark of thanksgiving for the year's harvest.

During Pongal, those celebrating the festival consume the dish called Pongal, made of sweetened rice boiled with lentils.

To wish your near and dear ones on the occasion you can send the following messages:

- Wishing that this festival brings good luck and prosperity and hoping that it is joyous, and fills your days ahead with happiness. Have a wonderful Pongal 2020

- May the sweetness of jaggery, milk, and these dry fruits bring the sweetest wishes to you and your family. Happy Pongal 2020 to you and your family

- On this festive season may every color of love fill your home and heart with lots of happiness. Happy Pongal 2020 from me and mine to you and yours

- On this auspicious day of the year do not forget to celebrate the gifts of life. Show your gratitude to the almighty for every blessing you have in your life. Happy Pongal to you!

- May this harvest festival diminish all your worries and fears from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal!

- Let us meet, greet and eat together with this auspicious decoration and beautiful kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal

- May this auspicious day brings in good luck to your home and may success touch your feet. Wishing you a very Happy Pongal 2020

- Wear the most beautiful kanjeevaram sari from your closet and celebrate this festival of happiness with love and joy. May you have a great Pongal 2020.

- Sending you out the most fortunate warm wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy your every moment. Happy Pongal!

- On this bounteous occasion, May happiness comes to you in all abundance. Happy and prosperous Pongal 2020 to you.

