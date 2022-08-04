Pooja Bhatt’s Tips for a Wholesome Dating Life

After the roaring success of the first season of Swipe Ride, Tinder is back with yet another season. For the uninitiated, the show gives exclusive dating advice to the members of the dating app. With Kusha Kapila, blogger driving the app members to their date and celeb guest Pooja Bhatt in tow, we know that we are in good hands, aren’t we? Bringing her decades of experience into the game of life, Bhatt blesses us with advice on love, dating and relationships in the 2020’s. From telling us what our dating app bios should look like to teaching us how to date, she says it all. In her words, “love is life and life is love”, so here are some tips to make the most of your dating life:

Be bold and put yourselves out there

‘Are we gonna get our hearts stomped on? Yes, we’re gonna get our hearts stomped on. But are we STILL gonna put ourselves out there?’ YES! We’re gonna put ourselves out there’. Love is what makes us human, and it takes courage and nerves of steel to go all out. So, forget that ex, spruce up your profile and get back out there to look for your perfect match.

Be your authentic self

This cannot be said enough ladies – always be your true, authentic self! Just like Bhatt told the Bollywood industry to either accept or reject her for what she is – you gotta have that ‘take it or leave it’ attitude for your potential matches. To keep reminding yourself of this gospel truth, keep in mind the Dorothy Parker poem Miss P, Bhatt’s character, leaves us with – “if you do not like me so, then to hell my love, with you”. Verified profiles are more attractive and give more likes on, so this is a clear win-win. Get yourself verified and do not forget to look for a blue check symbol on other profiles that you yourself look into.

When it comes to your love life- Travel Light

Another expert dating tip from Miss P is to travel light, and drop the baggage. In this journey of life and love, it’s best to leave that ex where they belong – in the past – and move on to a new phase of your life with a fresh mind and an open heart. So, take Miss P’s advice, drop the emotional baggage of that ex from your life and find a match that vibes with you on an app.

Consent matters both ways

She reminds us that consent is an important and non-negotiable aspect of any relationship for not just women, but all genders across the spectrum.

Intelligence and communication are big green flags

For Miss P, good communication is a big green flag to look for in a partner. She says the only ‘six pack’ she’s interested in are ‘the abs a man has between his ears’, aka, his brain. She also highlights the ability to share comfortable silence being a green flag too. Profile description is more important than ever, with a description in your profile you can really show your potential matches who you are and what you are looking for.

