Pooja Hegde Completely Nails the South Indian Aesthetic While Radiating Beauty in a Lovely Kanjivaram Saree

Pooja Hegde is an expert at selecting the perfect ensemble for the wedding season. Whether it’s a huge wedding or a more intimate event, the actor always seems to be dressed to the nines. Her vibrant wedding attire, which included a variety of lehengas, saris, and jackets, was a reflection of her bubbly personality. She also adds a distinctive element to each ensemble to make it uniquely hers, like an ornate matha patti or a beautiful sari waist belt. Hegde was a frequent wedding guest and never encountered a saree that she didn’t like. With her statuesque frame, she wears each drape beautifully. With her statuesque frame, she wears each drape beautifully. She clearly prefers the sari for small weddings with her closest friends.

Pooja Hegde is overjoyed that her brother Rishabh Hegde married “the love of his life" over the weekend. After going quiet for a spell, the actress is back with some gorgeous photos from her brother’s wedding. Rishabh Hegde, an orthopaedic surgeon, wore a white sherwani for the formal event. We were drawn to Pooja’s orange Kanjivaram saree, though. She was dressed in a lovely orange drape and a half-sleeved shirt with golden embellishments, playing the role of the obedient sister for her brother. Her large statement jewellery with green stones and pearl embellishments gave her traditional garb a serious air. She added gajra to the lengthy braid as she neatly pulled her hair back. Coral lips, blush pink eyelashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, and pronounced cheekbones are all features of Pooja.

Pooja captioned the images she posted on Instagram with the words “Wedding fever (thermometer emoji)". She used the hashtags “Mangalore diaries" and “mere bhai ki shaadi hai."

Pooja’s next film appearance will be in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Salman Khan. Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, and Shehnaaz Gill will also appear in the movie. This year’s Eid will see its release in theatres.

