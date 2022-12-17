Pooja Hegde In An Ivory Palazzo Set Redefines Elegance

Pooja Hegde is gearing up for her upcoming film Cirkus, alongside Ranveer Singh. The star cast has kickstarted the promotions in style. Recent stop? Salman Khan’s reality show Big Boss 16. While essaying her promotional duties, Pooja Hegde gave us some major fashion cues. For her appearance on the reality TV show, the 32-year-old actress took the ethnic route.

She slipped into an ivory ensemble consisting of a bralette, palazzo pants and a cape jacket. The bralette featured intricate silver gota patti embroidery, a V neckline and tassel embellishments. She teamed it with palazzo pants sporting a flared hem, a high-rise waistline, and sequin accents. Pooja Hegde rounded off her look with a matching sleeveless zari cape jacket which came with scalloped borders, embellished with sequins and gota patti work.

She opted for minimal accessories, including a pair of statement earrings and a couple of rings. The embroidered white juttis went perfectly with her ethnic ensemble. To accentuate her dewy makeup look, Pooja wore well-defined brows, subtle eye makeup with sleek eyeliner and ample mascara, along with pink plum lips. She styled her tresses in soft waves.

The actress has now shared a slew of pictures on Instagram, take a look:

It looks like ethnic style is an integral part of Pooja Hegde’s promotional diaries. Previously, she draped herself in a gold silk saree which made us look for our jaws on the floor. She paired the ethnic wonder with an ink blue sleeveless blouse. The minimal makeup look with a centrally-parted messy bun was a perfect pick to complement the drape.

Cirkus is one of the much-awaited movies of this year. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. The movie has been helmed and bankrolled by Rohit Shetty. The plot revolves around two sets of identical twins who are accidentally separated at birth. Years later, when they end up in the same town, it leads to loads of confusion, misunderstanding, drama and fun. The film is slated to release on December 23.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here