Pooja Hegde Raises the Temperature in a Crochet Bikini, Check Out the New Swimwear Trend

Actress Pooja Hegde’s recent post on Instagram can be your inspiration for the next summer vacation. The 31-year-old actress was seen wearing a crochet bikini top in her latest throwback picture from her Maldives getaway. Pooja wore a metallic blue shade crochet top along with a large straw hat. The actress completed the look with a pair of matching blue stone studded earrings and a pearl bracelet.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Pooja described the two pictures as, “serial laugher.” Pooja’s tropical fashion is certainly something that can inspire your next summer getaway.

It is not just Pooja who is a fan of crochet bikinis. Earlier, British-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa posted a sun-soaked series of photos of herself wearing the minuscule knit bikini, featuring a homespun-style marijuana leaf and a flower. Complementing her burst of colour bikini set, Dua wore feel-good accessories, including star-shaped earrings, a hand laden with colourful rings, and hot pink sunglasses. The skimpy bikini also matched her on-trend crafty beaded necklace.

In an earlier picture shared on Instagram, Dua showed off another set of crochet bikinis. The singer shared a mirror selfie where she was seen in a pink-coloured Care Bears-themed bikini. A Care Bears-themed crocheted bikini. The hand-made set of bikini was from the Italian streetwear label GCDS.

Kylie Jenner was also spotted in a brown crochet bikini earlier this summer.

From Bollywood, actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, were also seen sporting the crochet trend earlier this year. Sharing a picture from her Maldives vacation, Sara was seen in an orange swimsuit which she paired with white crochet sleeveless shrug.

Meanwhile, Janhvi picked in a white and red halter neck top made of crochet as she soaked in the sunlight with a friend this summer.

What are your thoughts on this new take on bikinis?

