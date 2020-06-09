Take the pledge to vote

Pooja Hegde Shares Her Full Quarantine Life in a 'Nutshell'

Actress Pooja Hegde took to social media to share pictures of herself napping and called it her quarantine journey "in a nutshell." She also shared a picture nailing a yoga pose.

IANS

June 9, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
Actress Pooja Hegde has shared how she spent time amid lockdown in a hilarious new post.

Pooja shared two monochrome photographs on Instagram, where she is seen sleeping in bed.

Describing her her life amid self-isolation due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Pooja captioned it: "My entire quarantine in a nutshell... #quarantinelife."

She then shared a photograph of herself doing yoga. In the image, the actress is seen balancing her body on one leg and performing the "ready-to-fly pose."

"Next up.. take the other foot off the ground and fly off into the sunset.. #yogadreams #virabhadrasana3," she captioned the image.

On the acting front, Pooja was last seen onscreen in the Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan.

She will be next seen in Jaan opposite Prabhas and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan. Both these films were scheduled to go on floors this year but had to postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

