Pooja Hegde's Chic Printed Suit Is Every Minimalist Fashionista's Must Have

Pooja Hegde is gearing up for her upcoming film Cirkus, alongside her co-star Ranveer Singh. Cirkus cast recently graced the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs to promote their movie. Pooja Hegde set fashion goals while completing her promotion tasks, and she looked amazing in a gorgeous outfit. In one of her latest promotional looks, she stepped out in a gorgeous three-piece suit.

At the event, the 32-year-old actress rocked a printed ensemble, which featured whimsical blue and pink pattern. Pooja wore a mesh panelled vest with buttons in black that she matched with printed shorts to complete her look. She covered it with a long-sleeved blazer in the same pattern, the front of which was left open.

The Radhe Shyam actress styled her outfit with minimal accessories, which included statement hoop earrings. She sealed her look with a pair of black boots. To accentuate her dewy look, Pooja Hegde opted for well-done brows, defined eye makeup with mascara, eyeliner and super light pink lips. She completed her look with a mid-parted high ponytail that showed off her stunning long tresses.

Pooja is seen striking some intense poses for the camera in an elaborate background. Take a look at the post below.

Cirkus is one of the much-awaited films of this year. Boasting a star-studded cast, apart from Pooja Hegde and Ranveer Singh, Cirkus also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The movie has been helmed and bankrolled by Rohit Shetty. A surprise appearance by Deepika Padukone is also planned for the movie. Pooja, who plays one of the film’s leads, is currently involved in the film’s ongoing promotional efforts.

The plot revolves around two sets of identical twins who are separated at birth by mistake. When they happen to be in the same town several years later, there is a lot of confusion and misunderstanding when people mistake them for each other. The movie is slated to release on December 2023, 2023.

