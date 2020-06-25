Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pooja Hegde's Fun Moments With Allu Arjun From BTS of 'Duvvada Jaggannadham' Shoot

Pooja Hegde, who featured alongside Allu Arjun in the film, took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the film's set.

IANS

Updated:June 25, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
Pooja Hegde's Fun Moments With Allu Arjun From BTS of 'Duvvada Jaggannadham' Shoot
Pooja Hegde, who featured alongside Allu Arjun in the film, took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the film's set.

Actress Pooja Hegde has shared some behind-the-scene fun moments on the sets of "Duvvada Jaggannadham", which has completed three years since release.

Pooja, who featured alongside Allu Arjun in the film, took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the film's set.

In one image, Arjun is seen putting 'vibuthi' (sacred ash) on Pooja's forehead, while in the second picture, the two are seen filming a dance sequence.

Arjun and Pooja are dressed in a white traditional veshti paired with white shirt.

"Throwback to the time when @alluarjunonline aka Duvvada Jaggannadham was showing me how to become Miss DJ. The Vibuthi Pro... Ty @harish2you for being the orchestrator of laughter...What a fun set it was and I think somewhere the fun we had on set reached the audience.. can't wait to shoot with this super special team again @thisisdsp @kamera002 #DilRaaju Garu #3YearsForDJ #DJ," she captioned the image.

"Duvvada Jagannadham" released on June 23, 2017. Arjun played Duvvada Jagannadham Shastri, DJ and Designer Jagadish.

The action comedy is directed by Harish Shankar and also stars Pooja Hegde, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Chandra Mohan and Murali Sharma. It tells the tale of DJ, an undercover officer who is tasked with bringing down a real estate crime lord.

