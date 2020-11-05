Pooja Hegde’s Moment by the Beach Will Bring a Smile to Your Face

Pooja Hegde recently shared pictures of herself from the beach, which once again have won the hearts of her fans. The stunning diva, a few days ago, spent some solo time at the Malpasso Beach beaming a million dollar smile. The beautiful post has sent her fans into a frenzy.

She stunned in a sheer tulle blue dress layered with a matching knee-length overcoat, buttoned up. She left her long tresses open and applied nude makeup. While sharing the image on Instagram, Pooja penned a beautiful note that reads, “The water was cold, the breeze was cold...but the feeling it gave was one of warmth...It doesn’t add up, but then again, I was never good at math️.” She also added the hashtags to her caption #mattersoftheheart #magic.

A few days ago, Pooja was seen playing with the pebbles sitting at the shore against the sunset. The actress also added a lesson she learnt from the blue waters of the ocean. Pooja added a caption that reads, "Lessons from the Ocean- We’re all unique pebbles, but we come from the same ocean #schooled" (sic).

Pooja celebrated her 30th birthday on October 13. She posted a few happy pictures from the celebration and wrote, “Work, Love, Laughter, Wishes and a Tiramisu Cake.. my “Birthday” had it all...Thank you. I feel so blessed #GratefulHeart #SendingLoveBack”

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo alongside Allu Arjun. Pooja will next be seen in the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. The first look of the actress from the movie was released on her birthday. The romantic drama is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja has resumed shooting for another film titled Most Eligible Bachelor. She is paired opposite Akhil Akkineni. Pooja will also be seen as the female lead in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali headlined by Salman Khan.