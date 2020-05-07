Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Pool Days are Back for Preity Zinta as She Goes Swimming with Dog Bruno

Preity Zinta is engaging in a lot of fun outdoor activities with her pet dog Bruno during the quarantine. She posted a picture from their time at the pool.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2020, 6:28 PM IST
Pool Days are Back for Preity Zinta as She Goes Swimming with Dog Bruno
Preity Zinta is spending a peaceful quarantine with family in Los Angeles and sharing glimpses of what she's doing with her time. Recently, the dimpled diva shared a selfie with her pet dog, Bruno and the image is giving some major cabana vibes. Preity is seen wearing sunglasses and a hat whereas Bruno poses looking into the camera.

"Pool days with #Bruno. Summer is finally here... hope this virus goes away & we can all get back to our lives. #day56 @bruno_thebrave_ #poolday #summer #ting #dutchie #dutchshepherdsofinstagram," wrote Preity.

A few days back, in one of Preity's posts, we saw her doing some exercises when her pet decided to make a surprising appearance. In the video, the 45-year-old was doing some hip exercises in her garden as Bruno suddenly jumps at her.

Her caption read, "A lot of people have been asking me for some simple but effective lower back and hip strengthening exercise.... so here it is. Make sure to keep ur core muscles squeezed and engaged. Squeeze ur butt muscles when u go up and breathe. The more u do the better for you. Do 4 sets of 10 to start."

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress has been relentlessly keeping up with her fitness regime as her doggo continues to bother her.

“There will always be distractions but don’t let that come in your way of being fit & healthy #lageraho #pzfit #stayhome #staysafe #stayfit #ting #worldhealthday#tuesdaymotivation #quarantinedays @bruno_thebrave_ #dutchie #dutchshepherd #dogsofinstagram"

