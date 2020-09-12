Take the pledge to vote

Poonam Pandey Spills Beans About Her Hush-Hush Wedding to Sam Bombay

Model Poonam Pandey recently tied the knot with her long-time partner, Sam Bombay (Sam Ahmad).

Trending Desk

September 12, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
Poonam Pandey Spills Beans About Her Hush-Hush Wedding to Sam Bombay
Model Poonam Pandey recently tied the knot with her long-time partner, Sam Bombay (Sam Ahmad).

Model Poonam Pandey recently tied the knot with her long-time partner, Sam Bombay (Sam Ahmad). While many fans were surprised by the sudden announcement, Pandey maintains her wedding was, “not a secret.”

Claiming them to be “the most notorious couple” in an interview to Bombay Times, she justified that it was a low-key ceremony because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The wedding took place at their residence in Bandra, witnessed by close friends and family.

The director and fashion-photographer has been a part of Poonam’s life for a long time. Poonam met Sam while shooting for a project. Talking about their love story, she said, “We couldn’t ignore the fireworks between us and everything has been like a romantic Bollywood movie since. I’ll need three months to list everything that made me fall in love with him.”

She said she will always brag about her husband. According to her, he is “the smartest on the planet according.” She pointed out that they very similar and they can read each other’s minds.

She also shared that her wedding was a spark of joy in these troubled times. The model mentioned that there was absolutely no hush-hush or secret around her wedding. She’s never been shy about flaunting her relationship in public. The wedding had to be a private affair in the ‘new normal.’ However, she believes these troubled times will end someday and the couple will go to Los Angeles for a honeymoon.

“We are enjoying the honeymoon in our house as of now. But later, we plan to go to LA.” She said in the interview. The couple got engaged two months ago in July.

