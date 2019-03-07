LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
» »
1-min read

Poor Cognition Raises Bad Oral Health in Elderly: Study

According to the study, there was a clear association between cognitive function and tooth loss when cognitive function score was categorised into quintiles.

IANS

Updated:March 7, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Poor Cognition Raises Bad Oral Health in Elderly: Study
Image for representation.
Loading...
Older adults with poor cognitive function are found to have impaired oral health and higher risk of tooth loss later, says a study.

According to the study, there was a clear association between cognitive function and tooth loss when cognitive function score was categorised into quintiles.

The study, published in the Community Dentistry & Oral Epidemiology, showed people in the lowest quintile reflecting poorer cognitive function had 39 per cent higher odds of tooth loss than those in the highest quintile.

"Our study suggested a close link between cognitive function and oral health in older adults," said Jianhua Wu, Researcher at the University of Leeds in Britain.

"The findings indicate that an improvement in cognitive function could potentially improve oral health and reduce the risk of tooth loss in the ageing population," said Wu.

The study included 4,416 adults aged 50 years and above.

According to previous studies, older adults with just 10-19 teeth are at a higher risk of malnutrition in addition to higher rates of weight loss and lower appetite. They are also at increased risk for dementia and/or depression.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram