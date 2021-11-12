Poor Mental Health Results From Negative Childhood Experiences: Study

We have often heard that home is considered the first school of education for a child. From learning values to respecting elders, children learn a lot during their growing years. Now, a study has stated that adverse childhood experiences can be a cause for poor mental wellbeing years later.

Negative childhood distress, according to the new study, has a lifelong impact. Researchers from the University of Auckland conducted the study, and the findings were published in the journal ‘Child Abuse and Neglect.’ The researchers went through 2,888 respondents from the 2019 New Zealand Family Violence Survey.

The researchers had examined eight different types of childhood adversity. They looked at children, who grew up in a household with violence, substance abuse, mental illness, divorce, or an incarcerated family member. Matters related to mental, physical, and sexual abuses were also taken into consideration.

According to associate Professor Janet Fanslow of the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences School of Population Health, “Toxic stresses in childhood can have long-term consequences for many facets of our health. The consequences reverberate throughout society, putting a significant strain on families, our healthcare system, and the economy."

Approximately 45% of those in the study reported no adverse childhood occurrences.

The research revealed that having four or more “adverse childhood experiences" as a child increases the likelihood of having poor mental health in adulthood by nearly three times. While it may be hard to protect your child from all harmful events, this emphasises the necessity to mitigate what you can do as a parent.

The research findings suggest that the more negative things a youngster observes, the more likely they are to have poor mental health. The study also discovered that even just one event might have a negative impact on an adults’ well-being. Surprisingly, the study discovered that not only mental health but also physical health was harmed.

It also discovered that these children were prone to have impairments and chronic physical health issues. This encompasses heart disease and asthma as health issues that individuals may face.

