Poor Oral Health Escalates Risk of Chronic Diseases & Cancer : Study
The study suggests, poor oral health is associated with the risk of several chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cause liver, colon, rectum and pancreatic cancer.
Image for representational purpose (Reuters)
Poor oral health is associated with a 75 per cent increased risk of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, a study suggests.
Published in the United European Gastroenterology Journal, the study investigated the association between oral health conditions and the risk of a number of gastrointestinal cancers, including liver, colon, rectum and pancreatic cancer.
Models were applied to estimate the relationship between cancer risk and self-reported oral health conditions, such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers and loose teeth.
"Poor oral health has been associated with the risk of several chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes", said the study lead author Haydee WT Jordao from Queen's University Belfast.
According to the researchers, of the 469,628 participants from the UK, 4,069 developed gastrointestinal cancer during the (average) six-year follow up. In 13 per cent of these cases, patients reported poor oral health.
Participants with poor oral health were more likely to be younger, female, living in deprived socio-economic areas and consumed less than two portions of fruit and vegetables per day.
The biological mechanisms by which poor oral health may be more strongly associated with liver cancer, rather than other digestive cancers, is currently uncertain. One explanation is the potential role of the oral and gut microbiome in disease development.
"The liver contributes to the elimination of bacteria from the human body," Jordao said.
"When the liver is affected by diseases, such as hepatitis, cirrhosis or cancer, its function will decline and bacteria will survive for longer and therefore have the potential to cause more harm," he added.
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza Hit Back at Twitter Trolling
- Played Pokémon Growing Up? Your Brain May Have a 'Special Region' For It
- Support Pours in From Music Industry After Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Throat Cancer
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Belatedly Gets the Oxygen OS 9.5.4 Update With Bug Fixes And Improvements
- Elon Musk Tweets That He 'Deleted Twitter Account', is Now 'Daddy DotCom'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s