Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Popular Film Dialogues Promote Covid-19 Awareness on 'Mere Sai' Set

"Yeh haath dho le thakur" to "Dosti mein no handshakes, no hugs", dialogues from Sholay and Maine Pyar Kiya are tweaked to create the right impact on the set.

IANS

Updated:July 27, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Popular Film Dialogues Promote Covid-19 Awareness on 'Mere Sai' Set
Credits- IANS

Makers of a popular TV show have come up with a filmi way to create awareness on the set amid the COVID pandemic. As shoot of the show Mere Sai resumed, the makers put up several boards all around the set to encourage social distancing. Dialogues from films like Sholay and Maine Pyar Kiya have been tweaked to create the right impact on the set.

So, you have lines like 'Yeh haath dho le thakur' and 'Dosti mein no handshakes, no hugs'!

Popular film dialogues promote Covid-19 awareness on 'Mere Sai' set.

"It is exhilarating to be back to work. I was happy to see such interesting boards put up everywhere to create awareness and I feel grateful that our makers have taken this initiative to ensure safety measures are taken of while we shoot," said Tushar Dalvi, who plays the central role of Sai Baba in the show, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Earlier, when all the TV shows were seeing there return on screen with new episodes, 'Mere Sai' faced a major set back as one of the crew members had tested positive for coronavirus. However, they resumed shoot after three days.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and talks about Sai Baba's journey of bringing peace and love to the society.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

FuelPrice
  • Agra
  • Ahmedabad
  • Bangalore
  • Bhopal
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Coimbatore
  • Dehradun
  • Faridabad
  • Ghaziabad
  • Gulbarga
  • Guntur
  • Gurgaon
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad
  • Indore
  • Jabalpur
  • Jaipur
  • Jamshedpur
  • Jodhpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kolkata
  • Kota
  • Kozhikode
  • Lucknow
  • Ludhiana
  • Madurai
  • Mumbai
  • Mysore
  • Nagpur
  • Noida
  • Patna
  • Pune
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Shimla
  • Surat
  • Thrissur
  • Trichy
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Udaipur
  • Vadodara
  • Visakhapatnam
  • Warangal
  • Andhra
  • Assam
  • Bihar
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Himachal
  • Jammu
  • Jharkhand
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Madhya
  • Maharashtra
  • Odisha
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Tamil
  • Telangana
  • Uttar
  • Uttarakhand
  • West
  • FUEL TYPE PRICE CHANGE
  • Petrol 80.81/L + 0.05
  • Diesel 73.54/L + 0.05
Price AS ON 28 July 2020 Powered By

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading