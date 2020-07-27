Popular film dialogues promote Covid-19 awareness on 'Mere Sai' set.

Makers of a popular TV show have come up with a filmi way to create awareness on the set amid the COVID pandemic. As shoot of the show Mere Sai resumed, the makers put up several boards all around the set to encourage social distancing. Dialogues from films like Sholay and Maine Pyar Kiya have been tweaked to create the right impact on the set.

So, you have lines like 'Yeh haath dho le thakur' and 'Dosti mein no handshakes, no hugs'!

"It is exhilarating to be back to work. I was happy to see such interesting boards put up everywhere to create awareness and I feel grateful that our makers have taken this initiative to ensure safety measures are taken of while we shoot," said Tushar Dalvi, who plays the central role of Sai Baba in the show, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Earlier, when all the TV shows were seeing there return on screen with new episodes, 'Mere Sai' faced a major set back as one of the crew members had tested positive for coronavirus. However, they resumed shoot after three days.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and talks about Sai Baba's journey of bringing peace and love to the society.