Popular Sports Brand Releases Swimwear Line for Women Preferring Hijab
The new swimwear will allow women to either choose a full-body swimsuit or individual pieces that include a swimming hijab, tunic top and leggings.
women in Nike Victory Swimsuit
Sportswear in the last few years has seen a change in its style in a variety of ways. People's preferences has take priority as much as comfort and affordability.
Latest development has now arrived in swimwear. Popular sports brand Nike recently unveiled a new set of swimsuits for women who prefer to keep their bodies covered even while swimming.
Under this new line, women can choose from a full-body swimsuit or individual pieces that include a swimming hijab, a tunic top and leggings. In its official statement, the company stated, "Too often swimwear represented a barrier rather than a conduit to enjoying the water."
The new swimsuits are expected to hit the online market in February next year and will be available in California, New York, London, and Dubai. The company stated that with this new line of swimwear they were hoping to inspire women to be more involved in sport and be included more often.
Zahra Lari who is a renowned hijabi figure skater from UAE tried on and reviewed the new swimwear. Her opinion was, "It doesn’t weigh you down, and it helped me swim better,” she said. “It’s so different than any of the swimsuits I’ve ever seen, and I know I can wear this confidently."
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been waiting a long time to share this with all of you and Im extremely proud to be part of this. As you all know I’m OBSESSED with water! The Nike Victory Swimsuit is a dream suit. It is extremely light, water just falls off of it, and of course very stylish. It is definitely one of a kind 💙 thank you @nike for supporting us women and allowing us to do what we love is a modest way. @nikewomen #nike #justdoit
