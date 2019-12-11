Popular Sports Brand Releases Swimwear Line for Women Preferring Hijab

Sportswear in the last few years has seen a change in its style in a variety of ways. People's preferences has take priority as much as comfort and affordability.

Latest development has now arrived in swimwear. Popular sports brand Nike recently unveiled a new set of swimsuits for women who prefer to keep their bodies covered even while swimming.

Under this new line, women can choose from a full-body swimsuit or individual pieces that include a swimming hijab, a tunic top and leggings. In its official statement, the company stated, "Too often swimwear represented a barrier rather than a conduit to enjoying the water."

The new swimsuits are expected to hit the online market in February next year and will be available in California, New York, London, and Dubai. The company stated that with this new line of swimwear they were hoping to inspire women to be more involved in sport and be included more often.

Zahra Lari who is a renowned hijabi figure skater from UAE tried on and reviewed the new swimwear. Her opinion was, "It doesn’t weigh you down, and it helped me swim better,” she said. “It’s so different than any of the swimsuits I’ve ever seen, and I know I can wear this confidently."

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.