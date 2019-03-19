English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Positive Workplace Raises Productivity in Employees
The findings showed that leaders who encourage every worker regardless of their educational background or job responsibilities are more likely to increase the feelings of inclusion.
Representative Image (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...
Want better output from your employees? Promoting an environment of growth for all would lead to higher satisfaction, innovation, trust and retention among workers, say researchers.
When employees feel valued for their personal characteristics and are recognised as important members, employee engagement, trust, satisfaction, commitment and retention improve, said Kim Brimhall, Assistant Professor at the Binghamton University in the US.
The findings showed that leaders who encourage every worker regardless of their educational background or job responsibilities are more likely to increase the feelings of inclusion.
This then leads to increased innovation, employee job satisfaction and quality of services in organisations.
"Leader engagement, that is, a leader's ability to actively engage all organisational members in critical decision making, may foster a climate for inclusion and positive organisational outcomes, such as a climate for innovation, job satisfaction and perceived quality of care," said Brimhall.
The results have been published in the journal Nonprofit and Voluntary Sector Quarterly.
Brimhall hopes to develop economically practical, evidence-based tools that leaders can utilise to create work environments where employees feel included, thereby leading to overall improvement towards their job.
This would then translate to improved quality of care given to clients.
When employees feel valued for their personal characteristics and are recognised as important members, employee engagement, trust, satisfaction, commitment and retention improve, said Kim Brimhall, Assistant Professor at the Binghamton University in the US.
The findings showed that leaders who encourage every worker regardless of their educational background or job responsibilities are more likely to increase the feelings of inclusion.
This then leads to increased innovation, employee job satisfaction and quality of services in organisations.
"Leader engagement, that is, a leader's ability to actively engage all organisational members in critical decision making, may foster a climate for inclusion and positive organisational outcomes, such as a climate for innovation, job satisfaction and perceived quality of care," said Brimhall.
The results have been published in the journal Nonprofit and Voluntary Sector Quarterly.
Brimhall hopes to develop economically practical, evidence-based tools that leaders can utilise to create work environments where employees feel included, thereby leading to overall improvement towards their job.
This would then translate to improved quality of care given to clients.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Helps Driver and Personal Helper Buy Houses in Mumbai by Gifting Rs 50 Lakhs Each: Report
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif May Come Together to Promote Urdu. Biggest Joke of 2019, Say Twitterati
- Christchurch Aftermath: Dev Patel’s Film On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Pulled Down From Theatres in New Zealand
- Xiaomi Redmi Go With Snapdragon 425, Android Go Launched for Rs 4,499
- Metallica Just Announced its Reunion With SF Symphony After 20 Years and Fans Cannot Wait
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results