Post-Diwali Detox: Here's How You Can Do It Naturally

It is Diwali week, and the festival calls for celebration. From wholesome spreads to countless laddoos, Diwali is all about fun, laughter and bond time. Hence, detox is crucial. And, to make things easier for you we have curated a list of detox tips.

Here are some easy tips to naturally detox your body:

Eat light food

Heavy and oily food items are commonly consumed during Diwali. Therefore, having light food that is healthy in nature can help in detoxifying the body. It also improves the functioning of one’s digestive system.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Exercise

If you are someone who is into fitness, then you can resume your fitness regime to detox your body. However, if you’re someone who follows a sedentary lifestyle, then you must exercise after consuming all the junk food during Diwali. Exercising will help you eliminate toxins from the body and boost your digestive system.

Stay Hydrated

It is important to stay hydrated as water is one of the best means to filter out all toxins from the body. Moreover, it also helps in breaking down carbohydrates faster, thereby reducing blood sugar levels. You can also add lemon juice to water and drink it for reaping the health benefits of lemon as well as water.

Adopt a fibre-rich diet

A diet rich in fibre will help restore your digestive system. Oily and fatty food items can often cause indigestion and give rise to acidity. Fibre-rich foods can help clear your intestinal tracts and ensure healthy bowel movement.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here